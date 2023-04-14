Peachtree Premier (PTP) announced the return of country music festival, Rome River Jam, to take place in Rome, Georgia, on October 21-22, 2023.
Parker McCollum, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lainey Wilson have been tapped to headline the two-day music festival, which will also feature Tracy Lawrence, Chase Matthew, Jon Langston, Gavin Adcock & Baylee Littrell.
“Rome River Jam has been a staple in Georgia festivals for years,” says Bradley Jordan, Owner, Rome River Jam. "We couldn’t be more excited to bring the hottest acts in Country Music to Rome for an unforgettable weekend. Rome is in our backyard, and it’s a hometown favorite."
Rome River Jam started in 2007, and Peachtree Entertainment partnered with the festival for the first time in 2018.
Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, April 14, at 10 AM ET. Additional information and tickets are available at romeriverjam.com.