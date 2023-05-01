Chattanooga lists affordable housing as “housing that costs less than 30% of a household’s income.” On Monday, the city leaders held Chattanooga's first Affordable Housing Resource Fair & Panel Discussion.
“Affordable housing is what you can afford, depending on your income range or what’s going on,” Chattanooga Council Chair Raquetta Dotley says. “Chattanooga should be a place for everyone. Everyone should be able to afford to live in Chattanooga.”
Dotley says it was important to host the event in her district, so community members can be informed. She says a new development in South Chattanooga concerned several, and she wanted to learn more about what they wanted the community to look like.
Marvene Noel, District 8 Councilwoman, says she wants to hold an event like this in her area.
"I think in this day and age, we have to meet the people where they are with their income, with their situation with their lives, and try to provide them with the best possible housing,” she says.
Noel says the fair is a one-stop shopping event to find resources available now. The fair hosted 15 different vendors for services like medical, dental, mental, financing of homes, credit repair, and food insecurity.
“One Chattanooga is about bringing us together, saying we are one big family,” says Dotley. “Whatever we can do equitably to help each other, that’s what we’re going to do so we can be a great city together.”
Dotley and Noel say those who attended the fair gave great feedback.
“I had a gentleman say to me that he needed dental care, and I got it right here, explains Noel. “I said, 'good, that's what we're here for, to help where we can.'”
The panel of experts allowed people to ask questions and offered more insight on how someone can get assistance.
“We are supposed to keep the community informed,” says Dotley. “We are supposed to let them know what's going on so they can make informed decisions about what they want to live, work and play.”
Visit Chattanooga’s website for more information about resources available or contact your district's councilmember for assistance.