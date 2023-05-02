Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park holds living history event May 6

Head to the Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park on Saturday, May 6, for its 4th annual Farming Up the Past event to learn about the life and times of Nobel Prize-winning diplomat Cordell Hull.
Visitors of all ages can experience living history demonstrations. The event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (CDT) and will include living history demonstrations on blacksmithing, plowing, historical cooking, animal shearing, and spinning. Various programs will focus on different parts of a sharecropper farm in the 19th Century.
“Cordell Hull holds a special place in world history, and these activities offer a great perspective on his life,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson. “The event is for all ages and will be both fun and informative. Everyone is invited.”
The Cordell Hull Birthplace and Museum is a 55-acre historic park located on the Highland Rim, near Byrdstown, north of Cookeville, close to the Kentucky border.
The Cordell Hull Museum at the park includes a variety of artifacts and an activities center. A library and archives house the entire Cordell Hull Collection of books, photographs, documents, and other objects including a replica of his Nobel Prize.
Hull was Secretary of State for President Franklin Roosevelt and was recognized as the force behind creation of the United Nations. He served in both the U.S House of Representatives and the Senate and left the Senate to accept his appointment as Secretary of State in 1933. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945.