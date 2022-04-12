Treated sewage in Chattanooga is being shipped to Copperhill to cultivate land. While vegetation is growing, it's coming at a cost.
"We couldn't even go outside, it was completely unbearable," Copperhill resident Ashley Robinson said.
Mason and Ashley Robinson moved to Copperhill about a month ago. They originally bought land to build rental properties, but halted those plans because of a smell.
"This town just smells bad and we're devastated by it," Mason Robinson said.
"Every day that we would smell it, we would walk outside and look for dead things because we didn't know," Ashley Robinson said.
They didn't know the smell was coming from Copperhill Industries.
Founded in 2011, Copperhill Industries sells bi products and is working on the environmental restoration of the Copper Basin site.
"We started out doing commercial fertilizer and lime and seed and some of the sites just didn't take," Intertrade Holdings, Inc. owner Buddy Haynes said.
He said that's when he got a permit from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and started using biosolids, or treated sewage, from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Chattanooga. It saves him money by not having to buy other fertilizer. He said he spreads the material a couple times a week during the spring and fall.
"I just wasn't aware that odor was going to be such a problem and we are now trying to correct that by moving the operation more in the back, blending it with wood chips, and not spreading or dealing with it when the wind's blowing," Haynes said.
Haynes said he's had great results with this soil enhancer.
"The only time it really smells after it's stockpiled is when you stir it," Haynes said.
He said the major application process should be done in a couple years and then it will be maintenance, slowing down the operation of biosolids spreading. Haynes said once the site is reclaimed, he plans to turn it into a tourist destination.