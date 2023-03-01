Frankie Lee Womac Jr. has been appointed as the new Postmaster of Copperhill, where he is responsible for overseeing the management of the USPS Retail & Delivery Services.
This includes serving 2400 deliveries, managing 11 employees, and making sure that the organization’s rules and protocols are followed.
Womac is an integral part of the Postal Service’s 10-year “Delivering For America” plan, which seeks to achieve both financial sustainability and service excellence. He began his career with USPS in 2003, after having served in the U.S. Army and studying criminal law at Central Texas College.
For Womac, being postmaster is a coveted position that requires responsibility, dedication, and integrity to both customers and employees. Outside of work, Womac enjoys hunting, fishing, and motorcycling.