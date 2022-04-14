Inflation, supply chain issues, and widespread staffing shortages have made recovering from the pandemic even more difficult for small business owners.
Unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic lows. But at its worst in April of 2020, more than 10% of people were out of a job.
"There are definitely decisions that have to be made that can decide the fate of your business,” said Douglas Lee, co-owner of BeCaffeinated in Hamilton County. "Only having to shut down twice due to outbreaks, it was pretty clear that what we were doing was working."
Boosting Confidence
Like so many businesses, good hygiene became the priority. Masks were required and cleaning happening more often. Those practices were meant to be a good boost to consumer confidence at a time when that was low.
But Lee and his business partner were new business owners. Their location in Red Bank had opened just before the pandemic hit in March of 2020. The Northshore location opened months after. Lee wasn’t sure if his business would make it.
"It got hairy, that's for sure,” said Lee. “At first, it wasn't so bad because the supply chain hadn't broken down."
The shop already had the capabilities for drive-thru service. Lee credits that as one of the reasons why his employees did not end up becoming the nearly five million who lost their jobs at some point during the pandemic. It’s also why he says his business did not become the nearly one-in-three that closed at least temporarily over the last two years.
“I had friends who were business owners, that store completely closed,” said Lee. “They never reopened."
Reshuffling Models
But businesses are recovering from the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Better Business Bureau Chattanooga President Michele Mason believes. Instead, however, she’s noticed a new trend emerging. That trend involves more of her business partners than ever making major changes to their business models.
“We are seeing some of what we would call the economies of scale,” said Mason. “Where businesses see that it's more beneficial to let someone come in and buy their business and merge it with other locations."
Compared to last year, about twice as many of the partners the Better Business Bureau works with have taken that route, closed altogether, or had owners who decided early.
“We can see where it would be beneficial to the owners,” said Mason. “Especially for someone who's been around for quite some time because there's a lot of challenges right now."
Lee knows those challenges well: Supply chain issues, health and safety risks and controversial choices like mask requirements. The pandemic precautions can still be seen in his business to protect his employees, while also balancing his bottom line.
“I've told basically all of my employees that if things go well, we'll get rid of them,” said Lee. “If we absolutely have to, we'll make it a seasonal thing. Avoiding shutdown is the priority.”