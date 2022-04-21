The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in 2021 to solve the problems caused by the pandemic.
The federal funds can only be used within certain parameters which include: improving water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; increasing pay for essential workers; and financial support for small businesses.
“That money has to be gotten out into the community,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). “That’s one area, in my view, the administration has been very slow about.”
Hundreds of Millions Left
Lawmakers across our area are sitting on hundreds of millions in federal funding, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Tennessee still has $600 million, the least amount of unspent money from the program of the four states in the Tennessee Valley. Georgia has $3.9 billion, the most of the four states. North Carolina and Alabama have $1.5 billion and $1.1 billion left from the program, respectively.
“It’s not like ‘oh boy, here’s $600 million, now you just go spend it however you want to do it,’” said Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga). “There are certain parameters that they can spend it, we just administer it.”
The money must be spent by 2026, or else it has to be paid back. If it’s spent incorrectly, the money must also be returned.
Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama have already spent $10 billion from the program on upgrades to local healthcare systems, improving tourism and support for small businesses.
Both Tennessee Valley lawmakers agreed providing support for small businesses should be a priority on the back-end of the pandemic. About one-third of small businesses closed either temporarily or permanently over the last two years.
“There is no incentive that I can think about to bring somebody back,” said Gardenhire. “If we ever go down that road, it never ends on the types of incentives and who give the incentives to.”
“I want to believe that within that timeframe, can be stabilized when it comes to our small businesses,” said Hakeem.
More Needed?
The states still have over $6 billion in funding left from the American Rescue Plan. While hospitals, schools and small businesses have made up ground, they have not fully bounced back.
One-third of nurses have left their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Unemployment rates have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, but are closing in.
The lawmakers were hesitant to say yet if more relief could be needed in the future to dig out of the hole the pandemic created.
“I hope not,” Gardenhire said. “I hope the federal government says ‘wait a minute.’ Because every time they spend money that they don’t have, they’ve got to borrow that money. When they borrow that money, that goes into the market and it drives interest rates up.”
“What are we doing with the dollars we have? Are we investing them in the manner that we need to be investing?” Hakeem wondered. “Additional dollars need to go into our small businesses. The reality is that if they are going to survive, they need help at this time.”