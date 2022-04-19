When the COVID storm rolled through, so much devastation was left behind. Hospitals were overrun, dangers lurked around every corner for first responders and schools everywhere turned their classrooms on their heads.
It created a monsoon of problems, which lawmakers in Nashville scrambled to solve.
“Looking back, could there have been some things that we could have done differently? Well, that’s the case in any type of situation,” said Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga).
“We’ve attempted to take local control away,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). “So I think we have to reinstate those controls.”
A Special Session
Since the beginning of the pandemic, state lawmakers representing the Tennessee Valley said they had concerns about how to tackle the response to the pandemic fairly and effectively.
“In Tennessee, it was definitely a bipartisan effort,” said Gardenshire. “I never heard anything at all about partisanship in this.”
“To me, it was not handled in a bipartisan way,” said Hakeem. “Initially, I believe we all were on the same page. We had a difficult problem ahead of us.”
Almost entirely along party lines, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a range of bills in a special session in October. Among the bills, they banned vaccine requirements in the state, protected unemployment benefits for people who quit their jobs because of a vaccine mandate and centralized public health decisions to Nashville.
“The main reason we did that was to set up an ability for people to go to the courts,” said Gardenhire. “Let the courts decide once and for all where that freedom line is and where the public safety line is.”
“What the state has done is to put billions of dollars into the system,” said Hakeem. “But, unfortunately, in a lot of instances what we tried to do was micromanage.”
Pandemic Problems
The problems caused by the pandemic persisted. Staffing shortages crippled small businesses. The decisions that had to be made by local business owners caused more than a third of small businesses to close their doors for good.
The challenges which nurses had to overcome became too great in some instances. 20% of people who were nurses at the beginning of the pandemic left their job at some point during the crisis, according to the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
“Quite frankly, I think we’re going to have to have some incentives,” said Hakeem.
“There’s no incentive that I can think about to bring back somebody,” said Gardenhire. “If we ever go down that road, it never ends.”
Children fell behind by up to five months in some school subjects. Students lost up to one-third of material, according to the education research firm McKinsey.
“Once we’ve lost five months, I don’t know that we can get five months back,” Gardnhire said. “A lot of it depends on where parents are in this situation.”
“Right now, I think there’s difficulty for the teachers,” said Hakeem. “They sometimes question what to teach or how to teach it, where they’re going to be sued.”
Now they say they still need some time to help the state move on from the pandemic and bring the state back to, and even better than, where it was before the crisis.
“Whose freedom do we protect?” Gardenhire wondered. “Do we protect the teachers? Do we protect that child?”
“We are recuperating and becoming economically the Tennessee that we were,” said Hakeem.