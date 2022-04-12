Two years ago, Stephanie Hungerpillar was just getting settled into her new job as principal of Dalton High School. She was doing that with no students in the building.
“It was just sad,” she remembered. “It didn’t feel right.”
Hungerpillar had just found out she got the job at the beginning of March of 2020. Just days later, the COVID outbreak raged and forced all of her students to learn virtually for the rest of the semester.
“Schools are built to have students in them,” said Hungerpillar. “Walking through the halls without students was very depressing. It was sad."
When Dalton Schools returned in August, some students were in school while the rest stayed home. The district used a hybrid model for weeks. To this day, a few dozen students are still learning entirely remotely. The school plans to get rid of that virtual school this fall.
“I didn't realize back in March of 2020 that we were prepared to go totally virtual so fast,” said District Superintendent Tim Scott. "We still believe face-to-face is the best way."
His staff stepped up, he added. They got creative and dedicated themselves to providing the best education possible from miles away.
Learning Loss
The insides of the classroom looked the same, but the number of students in them were not. It was one of the many things educators say lead to severe learning loss for students nationwide.
"It's really taught us about meeting the student where they are and then bring that achievement up together,” said Hungerpillar.
McKinsey, an education consulting firm, estimates are on average five months behind in math and four months behind in reading.
“A lot of times, some of our students had to go to work. Parents losing jobs, a lot of places shutting down,” said Scott. “We also have an evening school, where students can come face-to-face and meet with teachers in the evening if they can't during the daytime."
The district started that program when it noticed students were having to choose between school and supporting families. It has become one of the district’s most popular programs.
The technology students had to adapt to using during the pandemic could end up being an advantage to advancing education. Teachers believe access to technology like computers and tablets would allow them to step into the new technological age sooner than students would have been able to before the pandemic.
“Has this been hard? Absolutely. Has it been a struggle to do both? But I think it made us all better educators,” said Hungerpillar.
Staffing Shortages
The National Education Association estimates there are half a million fewer teachers today than before the pandemic. Of the ones who are still there, more than half are considering leaving because of COVID.
“Fewer and fewer people are going into education,” said Scott. “So we have to be on the cutting edge."
The district acknowledges teachers need as many resources as they can get to increase morale post-pandemic. This year’s budget proposal in Georgia includes a $2,000 pay raise for all teachers.
When students return after this year’s summer break, the district is hoping to have as much of a normal school year as possible. Students should be entirely back in-person again and masks are not required.
The district acknowledges, however, that outbreaks could still happen. To get ahead of those, the district is hoping to have an on-staff contact tracer in their budget next year.
It’s a move Hungerpillar hopes will make returning to the classroom in the fall more normal and more successful than they have ever seen, no in spite of the pandemic but because of it.
“We just were all ready,” said Hungerpillar. “So ready to come back and get back to normal.”