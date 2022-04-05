Inside Hamilton County’s intensive care units, the number of COVID patients have fallen to some of the lowest levels throughout the entire pandemic. The stories of the people who came before them, however, live on through the people who tirelessly tried to save their lives.
“I had a girlfriend and boyfriend that were living together and planning on getting married. They were together for several years,” said Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, a pulmonologist at Parkridge Medical Center. “Didn't get to it.”
Covarrubias believes she treated the first COVID patient in the hospital back in March 2020. Since then, almost a 100,000 cases have been confirmed in Hamilton County and over 1,000 people have died from the virus. At the pandemic’s peak in September of 2021, Hamilton County hospitals were seeing over 300 patients per day.
When the pandemic began, questions about a path forward in the pandemic were not getting answers. Care became even more difficult as cases soared with few approved treatments. The ones that were had uncertain results.
“People wanted to know specifics,” Covarrubias said. “’What's going to happen to me? How are you going to treat me?’ And we really didn't know."
"We really had to change the entire environment of the hospital overnight,” said Suzanne Hornsby, an ICU nurse at Erlanger Medical Center. “During the delta wave, we had so many patients, so many people dying. And they were all so young.”
A New Outlook
Just like Covarrubias, Hornsby has dozens of tragic stories of people who have succumbed to the virus. A husband and wife dying within weeks. Parents leaving behind children. A grandfather who did his best to avoid the virus, and then contracted it from his grandson.
“He was like 'is there anything I can do to get home to my family?'" Hornsby remembered. “But I knew. I knew that there was nothing that we were going to be able to do."
They’re painful memories they will take with them forever. Ones that remind them to appreciate what they have.
“Their life was cut short,” said Covarrubias. “That’s what it comes down to. They were cheated out of a life.”
“Many of us healthcare workers were putting our living wills together,” said Hornsby. “We were telling our families what our end of life wishes were.”
Most of those bad memories are behind them. COVID cases have fallen to near-record lows in almost every corner of the world. But healthcare workers are coming to terms with having to live life with the virus.
New Normal
“We’re all hoping that it’s going to end up being flu and COVID season,” said Hornsby. “Where every year in the winter, we get a little bit of flu, a little bit of COVID.”
“This pandemic really brought out a lot of weaknesses in our healthcare system,” said Covarrubias.
Weaknesses like nationwide nurse shortages, which got even worse when the pandemic hit.
The American Association of Critical Care Nurses estimates 2/3 of nurses considered leaving their jobs. Nearly 20% already left.
“It’s broken a lot of use healthcare workers,” said Hornsby. “I’ve probably lose ¾ of my co-workers.”
It’s prompting the obvious question: How can healthcare systems recruit nurses into hospitals? And how do they keep them when they get there?
“It’s about nursing-to-patient ratios being appropriately staffed,” said Covarrubias. “It’s about having the right amount of PPE.”
But even with those weaknesses, the heart of Chattanooga’s ICU’s beat on just as strong as they ever have to provide the best care and to hold a hand when all else fails.
“This has made me realize that I have to do this,” said Hornsby. “I can’t imagine not being here on the frontlines.”
“It was always about reassuring the families that they did everything, they gave them the full opportunity,” said Covarrubias. “They gave them the full shot, so they didn’t have any guilt.”