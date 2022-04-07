Years working as police officer could not have prepared Cpl. Cory McNeal for policing during the pandemic.
“I remember the risk. I remember the uncertainty,” McNeal recalled to Local 3 News. “We go anyway. During this job, there’s always risk. COVID was just an additional risk.”
McNeal started as a patrol officer at the Collegedale Police Department just before the pandemic began. The department continued on with precautions.
“We understood what needed to happen here,” said McNeal. “We leaned on each other, kept each other motivated and kept each other positive.”
Desperate Calls for Help
McNeal remembers the calls getting more terrifying, not for them but for the people on the other end. People were calling to get someone to check on vulnerable loved ones while they were staying physically separated from them.
Others called because they felt like they lost all hope.
“We did have a lot of suicide threats,” McNeal said. “It was a point in time where a lot of people’s fear was taking over.”
Those calls took their toll on his brothers and sisters in blue. They continued, however, constantly coming in contact with people who may or may not be COVID positive, potentially exposing them and their loved ones to the deadly virus.
Service Before Self
The virus was completely unknown at the time. They could be taken out at any moment without warning. Putting their life on the line took on a new meaning.
“Service comes before ourselves,” said McNeal. “So we understand that the community comes first. And we need to make sure that we can get out there and do our jobs to keep the community safe."
Police officers died from COVID more than almost any other profession. About 400 more officers died in 2021 than in 2019 and COVID killed more officers than any other cause combined over the last two years, according to the Officer Down Memorial page, which tracks officer deaths.
"It builds character,” said McNeal.. “So this is something we can always look back on and say, 'hey, we made it through this, we can make it through the next one.'"
That character, he added, has made him a better officer. One who puts on the badge with even more pride and even more compassion not in spite of the pandemic, but because of it. One who has seen some of the darkest days of his community and watched them rise above it all.
“Know that no matter what, we’ll be here,” he said.