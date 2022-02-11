Good Friday! We will be windy at times this evening with SW winds at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temps this evening will be mild dropping through the 50s.
Saturday will start mild in the 40s. We will climb to a very normal 55 for the high under mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.
Sunday will be cold. We will be in the 20s Sunday morning and climb only to 45 for the high.
Monday will start chilly in the low to mid-20s and rebound to the low 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer as we see highs back in the 60s.
I expect a front to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms in on Thursday.
