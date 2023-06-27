The Coolidge Park Fountains are up and running, and you can enjoy them daily from 8 am to 8:30 pm, until July 17th.
The fountains have been going through extensive renovations. Not only has the pump been repaired, but electric panel and filters have also received attention, making sure the water is safe and clean. After rigorous testing, everything looked good.
On July 17, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will start on the final stage of the renovations, and once completed, the fountains should be running better than ever before.
Everyone is invited to come enjoy the fountains and beat the heat. Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will keep an eye on the fountains, just in case, but expect them to provide safe, reliable relief from the summer heat.