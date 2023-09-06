Coolidge Park will be closed this week, until September 11, in preparation for the Moon River Music Festival this weekend.
Crews will be setting up for the highly anticipated Moon River Music Festival returning to Coolidge Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The Chattanooga Theatre parking lot, adjacent to the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center, as well as the carousel and fountains, will also be closed until 9/11.
Although some may be inconvenienced by the closure, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is encouraging everyone to visit one of their other 80 parks.
A full list of these parks can be found here.