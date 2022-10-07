Good Friday! We enjoyed another warm one today. This evening will be nice, but maybe a little breezy with partly cloudy skies as a front moves through. That front will bring in a nice fall cool down for the weekend.
Saturday will be sunny and a little breezy. Temps will range from the 40s to around 50 in the morning, and upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon.
Sunday we will want to grab the jackets heading out in the morning as temps will have fallen into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will rebound to 71 with sunny skies in the afternoon.
Monday through Wednesday we will have temps climbing back through the mid to upper 70s.
Our next rain chance is Thursday with the passage of another front.
