Good Wednesday. It will be a perfect evening with clear skies. Overnight will be cooler with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will be 10º cooler with a high of 59 Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
Friday will sport plenty of sun, also, with even cooler weather settling in. Temps will range from 34 to 55.
The weekend will see another front approaching. It will bring clouds Saturday with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Temps Saturday will range from 36 to 58.
The front will bring rain showers on Sunday morning through the afternoon. Sunday will start at 45 and climb to a high of 56.
Skies clear out Sunday night into Monday, and we will start the week with more sunshine and highs remaining in the mid-50s.
