Today will be generally dry during the morning and early afternoon with the exception of a few small, spotty showers in Georgia and Alabama. Highs will be cooler and a couple of degrees below normal in the upper 50s. It’ll be mostly cloudy early with increasing clouds to overcast. Then, rain will move into our area from the southwest, covering the region from about 4pm today to 9am ET Wednesday morning. The peak window for widespread rain should be around 7pm-5am. Rainfall totaling 1-2”.
The rest of Wednesday will be drier with highs once again in the 50s. Thursday looks to be one of the better days of the week with a partly sunny sky and mild highs in the low 60s. Friday will be partly sunny, too, and reach 68. Then, a system from the south and a cold front from the west will bring rain again Friday evening. The cold front will be strong, so overnight, rain may turn to mix and then turn to snow by Saturday morning. It’s too early to talk potential snow totals, but data is lining up to at least see snow falling. Saturday morning should drop to the upper 20s and then daytime highs only near 37. It will be wintertime again! Sunday morning will be very cold in the upper teens to low 20s, but temperatures will rebound to the low 50s under a sunny sky.