Good morning, the cold front has already passed over our area during the night, and wind has shifted from the north. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s this morning, and then daytime highs today will be around 60 degrees. It will remain a little milder in Cherokee County, NC this afternoon, reaching the mid-60s. Today will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with some breaks in the clouds around midday. There will only be a spotty shower chance for the morning through the first part of the afternoon. Then, after 4pm ET, rain chances will increase through tonight, so you’ll want a raincoat for Friday night out plans. Overnight lows will be cooler in upper 40s.
Saturday will be cloudy with rain showers. The rain will be most likely in TN and NC with activity more hit or miss in GA and AL. Highs will again be around 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with only an isolated shower chance and a little warm near 67.
Monday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and warm at 74 with a strong south breeze. Tuesday will be the pick day with plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday looks to start nice with a mix of sun and clouds, but by the end of the day, rain returns. Highs will be around 70.