Good Sunday. As a cold front slides through we may see one or two additional stray showers or storms, but they will be few and far between. Late tonight skies will begin to clear. Cooler weather settles in Monday morning with lows in the 50s.
Monday afternoon will be amazing with sunshine and temps ranging from 56 to 78.
Tuesday through Thursday also looks good. We will have cool mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will make it only to the low 70s, and we will have more sunshine than cloud cover.
Friday our weather will be very dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Ian. The current track has it making landfall as a hurricane in the Florida "Big Bend" early Friday morning. If that track holds true it would bring the Tennessee Valley rain Friday evening and through the day Saturday. The track is still fluid so there is very low confidence right now.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.