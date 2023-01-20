Good morning, today will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures – settling back down to typical January air. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, near 54 in Chattanooga. Tonight will have some clouds as lows drop below freezing from 26-31.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase from the south in the afternoon. It’ll remain dry during the daytime with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday night rain will move into our area. Rain showers will be likely Sunday morning, and then rain will decrease to scattered showers for Sunday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
Monday will be cool and partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, hitting the low 50s. We’ll be watching for rain Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. Thursday, then, looks to dry out and cool down again with lows at or below freezing and highs only in the mid-40s