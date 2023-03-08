Good Wednesday. The cooler air is here! Still, it felt wonderful this afternoon. Get ready for the wet on Thursday, though, as rain showers move in. We could get some showers late morning, but the bulk of the rain will be during the afternoon tapering off in the evening. More showers will move through overnight into early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will see the sun coming back out along with a nice high of 64.
Saturday will be chilly and dry. We will start in the mid-30s. Highs will only reach 59 in the afternoon.
Sunday we see more rain moving in. Showers will be with us from morning into the evening, clearing late Sunday night. The high will only reach 55 Sunday.
Monday will clear out with temps ranging from a chilly 43 to only 53 in the afternoon. You will certainly need the jackets next Tuesday as we start in the morning at 30, and struggle to make it to 50 in the afternoon.
