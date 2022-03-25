Good morning, today will have more clouds and be cooler with highs only in the mid-50s. Sky cover will range from partly to mostly cloudy. The greatest cloud cover should happen from about mid-morning through afternoon, and winds from the west will pick up to 10-15mph, gusts around 20. Tonight a cold front will pass around midnight, which may trigger a couple of spotty light showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to 40.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. It will be breezy with wind from the west again. Gusts should reach 25-30mph, especially in the afternoon. With that in mind, our Georgia counties are under a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday afternoon and evening due to the wind and low humidity. Fires may rapidly spread with dry fuels.
Sunday morning will begin with a potential freeze or frost, so protect your plants. The day will be mostly sunny with highs near 58. Monday will warm a little to the low 60s and partly sunny. Then, Tuesday will have a big jump in warmth to 77. Wednesday will top out near 80. Then, rain chances return Thursday of next week.