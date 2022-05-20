Good Friday! Warm and a bit humid this evening with temps falling through the 80s. We will be breezy to start the evening with the winds dying down later tonight.
Saturday will be hot and more humid. We will top out at 91 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower.
Sunday is when the cold front will arrive. While we may see a stray shower or two through the day, the best chance for showers and storms will be between 3pm and 9pm. Highs will make it only to the low 80s.
Monday will have a cooler high of 78 with some remnant showers as the front stalls over us. Tuesday through Friday will see temps stayong in the upper 70s and low 80s with chances for spotty showers and storms each day.
