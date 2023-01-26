Good morning, today will be cool and breezy with wind from the west at 10-15mph, gusting to around 25mph. It’ll be in the 30s this morning with afternoon highs from 40-45. Due to the wind, it’ll still feel like the mid-30s even in the afternoon. Narrow bands of quick bursts of snow will be possible for the higher elevations both to the west (plateau to Lookout) and east (TN/NC/GA line mountains) today. Accumulations look to be light on grassy and elevated surfaces at a few tenths of an inch with isolated locations higher but still less than an inch. Today will be mostly cloudy. Clouds will decrease later in the day and continue to do so overnight with cold lows in the 20s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny, but it’ll be warmer in the mid-50s. Scattered rain showers will return on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Monday will mainly be dry with the exception of an isolated morning shower. Then, great rain chances return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.