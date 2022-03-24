Good Thursday. We will stay a little breezy for the first part of the evening, but winds will die down as the evening progresses. It will also be a bit cool dropping through the 50s this evening under mostly clear skies.
Tree pollen is in the "High" category, and will likely stay there for the next 5 or 6 days.
Friday will start chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. As clouds increase through the day we will stay cool in the mid-50s. Winds will pick back up a bit in the afternoon blowing at 10-15 mph from the north. There is a VERY slight chance for an afternoon shower.
Saturday remains dry and chilly with temps ranging from 40 to 60. Sunday will start cold in the low 30s (upper 20s in the mountains). We will rebound nicely to a high of 60.
We will gradually warm next week. Monday we will hit 65. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. Another front will bring in more rain and thunderstorms followed by another shot of chilly air by the end of NEXT week.
