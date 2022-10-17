Good morning, a cold front is passing over our area early this Monday morning. It’s triggering a few sprinkles that will last until about 6am ET. The big weather story for the week will be the cold air that will surge in behind it. Today’s highs will be mild in the 60s, and there will be decreasing clouds with lots of midday and afternoon sunshine. Wind will be from the northwest at 10-15mph, gusting up to 25.
Then, comes the cold air for tonight. Freeze Warnings are in place for all of our communities for tonight through Tuesday morning from 2-10am ET / 1-9am CT. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Lows tonight will be below freezing for the great majority of locations in the mid-20s to 32. As of now, Chattanooga should flirt with freezing from 32-34.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and will only reach the low 50s for highs. Wednesday will have abundant sunshine with a high of 58. You’ll also need to watch for freezing conditions for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning areawide. Thursday afternoon will warm slightly with highs near 60. Then, it’ll hit 70 on Friday, 73 on Saturday, and 76 on Sunday.