Good Monday. We may get a few more spotty showers, but they will be tapering through the evening with some clearing late tonight. Temps this evening will be in the 50s.
Tuesday will start dry and cooler in the mid to upper 30s (low 30s on the plateau). In the afternoon we will only reach a high of 59. A front lifting up from the south will bring in more rain which could be heavy as it trains into the area. Some areas could get more than 2" Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Localized flooding could be a concern.
Wednesday afternoon will be dry with a high of 58. Thursday we will manage a high of 64.
Friday evening, after a high of 66, another cold front will slide in. I expect rain Friday night changing over into a wintry mix overnight into Saturday morning. Temps Saturday morning will be in the 20s so some snow showers will be possible. Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 30s!
Sunday will be cool and dry with temps ranging from 25 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.