Good morning, we have below-freezing temperatures this Monday morning, and a chill will stay in the air all day with cool highs in the mid-40s. Today will have increasing clouds with cloudy skies overnight and lows near or below freezing again.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. These showers will be most likely in Georgia and Alabama. There will be a chance for flurries or wintry mix in the morning while temperatures are cold enough with no accumulation expected. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-40s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 50 with a few isolated showers possible by Wednesday evening. Thursday will reach the low 50s with scattered rain showers.
Then, the big weather story of the week will be a powerful cold front approaching and passing our area Thursday night into Friday morning. Residual precipitation should switch over to snow on Friday morning. However, the timing of the front is still in question with the potential of running out of moisture before the front passes. What we do know for sure will be the extremely cold temperatures. Lows on Friday will be in the teens, daytime highs around 20. Saturday morning for Christmas Eve will be in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s. Christmas morning will be in the low teens with highs around freezing. On Friday and Saturday, wind chills will be in the single digits if not below zero. Prepare for the cold now!