Good Tuesday. It was another great day with a nice evening to enjoy as well. We will see cooler air moving in overnight behind northerly winds that will drop temps into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday morning. We will climb to a cooler, but respectable 64 Wednesday afternoon. We will see clouds building and might even get a few sprinkles in the afternoon.
Thursday will be a rainy one all day with on-and-off showers from morning through night. We will start at 46, and MAYBE make it to 56 for the high depending on the pattern of the rainfall during the day. Some of the showers will linger into early Friday morning, but most of Friday will be dry with clearing skies and a high of 64.
The weekend starts great. Saturday will be cool and partly cloudy with temps ranging from 38 to 58. Sunday starts Daylight Saving Time so "spring forward" one hour Sunday morning. We will be cool and rainy through the day with the low dropping to 44 and the high making it to 55.
