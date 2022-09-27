Good morning, the next three days will have fantastic fall weather. It will be chilly in the mornings with jackets needed and then warm and comfortable in the afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Highs today will be from 70-74 for most with overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and Thursday will be from 70-74 again.
Friday will be near 75 and partly sunny with clouds from the outer cloud deck of what is currently Hurricane Ian extending into our area. Friday looks to be a dry day with initial rain entering our southeastern communities Friday night. Saturday should have rain showers associated with Ian with most of the day spent in the 60s, topping out at 70. Sunday will have some additional scattered showers with highs in the low 70s