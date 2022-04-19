Good Tuesday. What a sunny, cool, and awesome day it has been! We will be a little cool this evening dropping through the 50s.
Wednesday will start chilly in the mid to upper 30s. We may have a few areas of frost, but I don't think it will be a big deal. If you can keep the plants in one more night you will be home free after Wednesday morning. In the afternoon we will have increasing clouds ahead of a front with the high reaching a pleasant 71. We will be a little breezy in the afternoon with south winds at 10-15 mph.
Thursday morning we will have a few showers, but other than some wet roads it won't amount to much. Temps will be warmer in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will see clearing skies and highs ramping up to the upper 70s!
Friday through the weekend will be dry with highs making it into the low 80s.
We may get a few more showers working their way in Monday night.
