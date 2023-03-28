Good Tuesday. Skies will clear, and we will be a little cool and breezy this evening. Overnight we will drop to about 40 in Chattanooga, but areas outside will drop into the 30s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect overnight for Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Polk, and Cherokee County until 9 am.
We will have sunny skies and a pleasant high of 67 Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will again start at about 40, but rebound to 71 in the afternoon.
Friday we can expect a high of 72 but also expect increasing clouds and rain showers that will last from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Mid-morning skies will begin to clear and the high Saturday will reach 73. Sunday also looks great with sunshine and a high of 71.
