Good Saturday evening. After a great afternoon, skies remain clear this evening with temps falling through the low 40s into the 30s.
Monday will start out around 30 in Chattanooga and through the day we will warm to the low 50s. We will have some clouds building through the day.
Tuesday will see the sunny, blue skies returning with temps in the 20s starting out, but a nice warm-up to 54 in the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will have some cloud cover with highs climbing to the upper 50s. We may even make it to 60 on Friday!
Another front will come in on Saturday. Temps will be fairly mild ranging from 40 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we may get a few evening showers and mountain flurries.
Sunday will be cold and sunny with the morning low at 27 and the high only making it to 45.
