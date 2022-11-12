The cold air is here, and we will have this chilly, below normal weather for at least a week. For your Saturday evening, temperatures will fall through the 40s with a brisk breeze from the northwest. There will be a few breaks in the clouds for the central valley communities from Chattanooga down to LaFayette, but overall, it’ll be a mostly cloudy sky.
For Saturday night, temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s before midnight with overnight lows in the 20s for most – around 30 in Chattanooga. A few spitting snowflakes may even be possible along the Cumberland Plateau and eastern mountains.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with chilly highs in the 40s. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds and hit the low 50s. Rain returns on Tuesday, and it’ll be a cool rain as temperatures will stay in the 40s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will stay cool with highs from 45-50.