Cool Down on July 28 for Local DQ Miracle Treat Day benefitting Children’s Hospital at Erlanger

Miracle Treat Day is July 28, 2022. Erlanger invites community members to celebrate Miracle Treat Day at local participating DQ locations.
Customers who visit any participating local DQ on July 28, 2022 can donate a portion of the purchase price to benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
During Miracle Treat Day, customers can choose to donate $1, $2 or $3 from the purchase of a blizzard, all donations benefitting Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. DQ has been a loyal partner to CMN Hospitals for 38 years.
Last year, DQ raised over $4,900 for CMN Hospitals locally. All funds raised locally stay local going directly to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. Participating locations include:
- Chattanooga
- Cleveland
- Hixson
- East Ridge
- Blue Ridge
- Athens
- Dalton
- Lafayette
- Dunlap
- Jasper
As a not-for-profit hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger depends on the support of generous donors and organizations in our region, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals programs like the Miracle Balloon icon sales, Miracle Treat Day and Round Up the Change campaign. These donations have helped provide specialty care and equipment at the region’s only children’s hospital.
For more information about how you can support your local CMN Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, visit erlangerfoundation.org.