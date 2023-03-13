Good morning, today will be partly cloudy and chilly with a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-15mph, gusting around 20mph. Highs today will be below normal in the upper 40s to low 50s. A Freeze Warning is in place for tonight through tomorrow morning as area lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ve had abnormally warm temperatures over the past 30+ days, allowing for plants to mature earlier than normal. Significant damage to sensitive plants and crops is likely if precautions aren’t taken. Freezing will happen again on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well.
Tuesday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be cool again around 50. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Then, finally on Thursday, highs will be mild mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky. Friday will feature rain with a cold front and highs in the low 60s. We’ll settle back down to cooler temperatures for the weekend.