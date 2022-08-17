Good Wednesday. We will be cloudy this evening with temps in the 70s, and a VERY slight chance for an isolated shower.
We are in a stretch for the next week or so that will be cooler and wetter than normal.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an occasional peak of sun. We will manage a high of 86, and we may see a couple of showers in the afternoon.
Friday we have a better chance for scattered storms in the afternoon with a high of only 80. Things right now look like they SHOULD quiet down in time for Friday Night Football, but stay tuned.
Saturday and Sunday will both sport highs in the mid-80s with scattered showers and storms both days.
We actually won't see much change through the first half of next week. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s with chances for scattered showers and storms each day.
