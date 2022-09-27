Good Tuesday. We will be breezy and cool tonight. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and cool with a high of only 71.
We will stay cool Thursday and Friday with ample sunshine. Temps will range from the low 50s in the morning to the low 70s in the afternoon.
Saturday morning is when we will start to see the rains from Hurricane Ian moving through the Tennessee Valley. Rain will persist all day with some showers lingering into Sunday. Rainfall amounts will range from .50" to 1.5" with the highest amounts being the further east you go. Temps over the weened will likely not get out of the 60s due to the clouds and rain.
We will dry out and have nice weather to start next week.
