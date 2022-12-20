Good morning, today will be cool and cloudy with highs near 45. There will be some scattered light rain showers, mainly affecting our Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina communities. Rainfall totals will be very light at a trace to 0.1”. A little wintry mix may be possible in the eastern mountains while temperatures stay cold enough – no accumulation expected. This evening clouds will begin to decrease and continue breaking up overnight with lows around freezing.
Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to 50. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s. There will be a few showers early on Thursday morning, and then much of the daytime looks to be dry. Then, a potent cold front will approach and pass Thursday night into Friday morning, passing around midnight in Chattanooga. Ahead of the front will be rain showers. Behind it will be snow showers/flurries. Snowfall accumulations look to be light at none to 0.5” in valleys and less than 2” in higher elevations. These numbers will likely still change over the next few days.
The bigger story will be the extremely cold air. Temperatures will drop dramatically Thursday night into Friday morning, hitting about 12 degrees. Friday’s daytime highs will only be in the teens. Saturday morning will begin in the single digits with highs in the mid-20s. Christmas morning will be around 10-13 degrees with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. That’s potentially 72 hours with below freezing temperatures. Wind chills will also be dangerous, particularly from Friday morning through Saturday morning in the low single digits to -10 degrees. Please, be prepared for this cold for people, pets, plants, and pipes.