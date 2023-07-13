A Dunlap community staple announced it has plans to reopen.
In late June, the Cookie Jar Café had to close after an electrical fire.
Cookie Jar Café Owner Sue Ann Lockhart thought she might have to close the doors forever but now she is planning to have a grand opening for the restaurant by the end of the year.
“Everybody is just excited that they are going to get their coconut and strawberry pies again,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said prayers and finding the right contractors to do the job sped up the process faster than she ever imagined.
“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now, I couldn't at the beginning of the week, but the last seven days has really shown me that there is a big possibility for improvement,” Lockhart said.
Being a community staple in Dunlap for 21 years and dreams of wanting to continue for another 20 to 30 years played a major role in the decision.
“The community is one of the main reasons why we are coming back. We had such an outpour of support from everyone in Sequatchie County and the Tri-state area. Our customers come from far and wide and it's been a blessing to hear how much the Cookie Jar has meant to them as much as it does to us,” Lockhart said.
For the past week, Lockhart and her family have been gutting the restaurant out to access for damage and prepare for contractors.
She said some things were harder to let go than others.
“The hardest part for me was throwing the tables and chairs. I don't know why but they were the original ones in here and that was the absolute hardest thing I have every done. Nothing else really seemed to bother me as much as those, but I guess in my mind that was final. That chapter has closed, but another one is opening and we are so excited,” Lockhart said.
Many people are wondering how they can help contribute to the rebuild, Lockhart said purchasing a digital gift card will do just that.
“We are selling digital gift cards on our website and those gift cards and the money from that will allow us to bring some of our employees back now and work them while we are in our process of rebuilding,” Lockhart said.