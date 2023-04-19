Last weekend, the Cookeville RAM Clinic saw an unprecedented attendance, providing over 570 patients with $318,000 of medical care at no cost to them. The clinic was hosted by the Upper Cumberland Community Host Group and organized by Tennessee Tech University students.
“61% of our patients were at their first RAM clinic, so I can say that we were successful in reaching out to new people. This has been our best promotional and volunteering push to date, and it paid off.”, said Alex Stovall, Head Lead of the UCCHG.
Patients drove up to 200 miles to the clinic for care, with 332 of them being first time attendees. Of those seen, 95 had never had an eye exam, 130 had never been to the dentist or had not been to the dentist in over 10 years, and 122 had never received medical care at all.
The clinic saw 927 extractions, 174 fillings, 68 cleanings, 120 medical exams, and 446 patients receiving glasses.
Stovall added “Next year will be even better than this year's clinic, and I can't wait to see how this next year's host group continues to push the envelope. The Cookeville RAM clinic has become a staple clinic over the years, and it would not be without the amazing host group members here at Tennessee Tech. They are the heart and soul of this clinic.”
Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics delivering free dental, vision, and medical care to under-served and uninsured individuals.