Tennessee Tech University students will be hosting the seventh annual Upper Cumberland Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic at Cookeville High School on March 18-19. This clinic is organized entirely by Tech students, led by Alex Stovall, Upper Cumberland Community Host Group lead and senior biology major from McMinnville. He became involved with RAM in his freshman year due to its mission to provide for the underserved in the community. Five other student leads, Dominik Coker, Alexander Coker, Maggie Teat, Austin McCowan, and Stovall, work with faculty and staff in nutrition, nursing, chemistry and biochemistry to fundraise and organize the clinic details.
In addition, several hundred Tech students, faculty and staff are involved in organizing and volunteering at the clinic. RAM Headquarters brings the equipment necessary to provide the dental, medical, and vision care, and they are also in communication with student organizations at Tech and other states to ensure there are enough volunteers.
This year, they are looking to expand their efforts from last year in increasing their dental capacity and reorganizing the clinic to make patient flow more efficient. With Covid restrictions reducing the sterilization wait time from 20 minutes to 3 minutes, they hope to see more patients and make a larger impact on Putnam County and the surrounding counties.
Organizers also work with many different businesses that donate money or in-kind donations and provide discounts for food and hotel rooms for volunteers. RAM was founded in 1985, and over 183,000 volunteers have treated more than 900,000 individuals delivering more than $181.5 million worth of free healthcare services. For more information about RAM Clinics and to get involved, visit https://www.ramusa.org/.