Coogi Doogi hosts 10th annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 9th

Coogi Doogi is bringing his 10th annual Easter Egg hunt to Westside Community Park, April 9.
For the past 10 years, William "Coogi Doogi" Jones Odom and his older brother, Jamar Torome "Bro Bro" Jones, have held an Easter egg hunt in their former Westside neighborhood. This year, the brothers are looking for sponsors and donations to make it the best edition of the event yet for local children.
The 10th annual Easter egg hunt will be at 3 p.m. April 9 at the Westside baseball field at 1195 Grove St.
The 2022 event drew more than 100 children enjoying sack races, a small petting zoo, pictures with the Peep bunny, egg hunt, food, games and more. Odom is hoping to have more children participate this year.