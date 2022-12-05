Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, with an assist from the Collegedale Police Department, arrested a convicted felon who had several weapons in his possession.
Victor Castaneda was stopped by Collegedale police Thursday, Dec. 1, in the 7300 block of Shallowford Road.
Castaneda, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police found him in possession of a handgun, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled driver license and was arrested, charged with driving on license, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a window tint violation.
A search of Castaneda’s home turned up approximately 61 grams of pressed Fentanyl pills, four additional firearms and $1,806 in U.S. currency. The narcotics, firearms and money were all seized in accordance with State and Federal guidelines, according to HCSO.
Sheriff Austin Garrett said “This investigation, arrest, and subsequent seizure of weapons and narcotics highlights the ongoing, daily efforts of our personnel to remove dangerous narcotics and weapons from our community. If you are going to bring this poison into our county, we are focused on finding you as we are committed to removing the illegal distribution of deadly Fentanyl which is destroying lives and families across our county, state and nation.”