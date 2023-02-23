Epikos CCG is asking for the public's help locating their convention trailer that was stolen from behind their store.
The trailer has been identified as a black, 7x16 trailer full of raw comic books, graded comic books, Pop figures, Legos, action figures, board games and graphic novels.
If you see the trailer or see a large amount of these items being sold or traded, Epikos asks that you please get in touch with them.
Epikos: Comics, Cards, & Games is located at 5864 Brainerd Rd, and you can contact their store at (423) 531-4184.