The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a couple they say worked together to rob a convenience store.
The man (shown in photos) lured the store's clerk outside the store, while is female partner (also shown) proceeded to steal the cash drawer from Paul’s Place Convenience store on Cloud Spring Road at 6:30am on New Year's Day.
If you recognize them or have information, you are asked to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.