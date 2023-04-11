The United States Forest Service (USFS) will continue the planned, controlled burns for the Presswood Mountain fire from Monday, north of the Chilhowee Campground. The controlled burn was planned for about 1,265 acres on Presswood.
Crews will also burning about 1,000 acres in the Stillhouse area, located in the Grassy Creek/Waters Road area of Polk County.
Additionally, the Tellico District will have a burn behind Bald River falls that could show some smoke in the area.
The yellow areas on the map below denote the locations of the burns in progress.