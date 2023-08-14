Contractor in GA scheduled to repaint roads after an unfortunate blunder

Drivers in Pickens County, Georgia were left confused and amused this week after something went wrong for contractors who were updating the road stripping at intersections around the area.
Witnesses reported the botched striping to local officials who immediately contacted the contractor to address the problem.
The contractors were expected to repaint the intersections last Wednesday, however, due to severe weather, they were left unable to do so. They are expected to return to correct the situation as soon as the weather permits.
In the meantime, everyone seems to be getting a much-needed laugh after a wet week.