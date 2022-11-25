The Holiday shopping season has begun, but economists are predicting fewer presents that cost more this year.
The National Retail Federation says people are expected to spend more this holiday season to end up with fewer gifts, as inflation takes hold of the holiday spirit.
"At this point, individuals will have to spend more to be able to buy the same things they were going to buy," said Hermilo Jasso, a professor of economics at Lee University. "Some people are going to lose jobs in the meantime, because that's the tradeoff between inflation and unemployment. You want low inflation, you're going to have higher unemployment."
Americans are expected to spend $960 billion this holiday season, $60 billion more than last year.
But that's mostly inflation is driving up the costs of so many holiday staples. Those holiday must-haves are expected to cost 4.5% more than last year.
Travel seems to be a higher priority this year, according to the National Retail Federation, after two years of not being able to see the people who make the holidays merry and bright.
"That's why you see the astronomically high prices in the airline industry," said Jasso. "Anywhere you want to go prices are 50-, 60- even 100-percent higher."
Travel is expected to cost on average 9% higher this year between the higher cost of flights, gas, and rental cars.
"The last month's inflation report is slightly better," said Rafayet Alam, an economics professor at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "But it is still far away from an ideal situation."
Inflation rates are buoying back from the near-records set earlier this year. They're being held up by kinks in the supply chain.
"As long as those supply-side problems continue, there will be pressure on inflation and other macroeconomic indicators," said Alam.
Credit card debt also rose to about $930 billion this year, signaling to economists that average consumers are struggling.
But experts say not to panic. They could see some relief by the summer.
"As long as people have a positive view about the economy, or at least they are not afraid, I think we are going to do okay," said Jasso.