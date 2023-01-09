UPDATE: After 15 infant fatalities have been reported from use of the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has repeated their recall of the child sleepers.
The infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. Eleven deaths were reported to have occurred before the initial recall, (including five deaths previously reported by CPSC and Kids2 at the time of the original recall).
Four fatalities were reported to have occurred after the recall was announced.
CPSC says that consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund. It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.
The rockers were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online, from March 2012 through April 2019 for between $40 and $80.
You can call Kids2 toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8:00am to 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday or visit Rocking Sleeper recall or www.kids2.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
PREVIOUS STORY: TJX, which operates popular discount chains TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, agreed to pay a fine of $13 million for selling recalled infant products that had been removed from the market due to risks of infant suffocation and death.
The recalled products the company continued selling included Kids 2 Rocking Sleepers, Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers and Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.
The Kids 2 Rocking Sleepers were linked to five infant deaths and the the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers were connected to more than 30 infant deaths over 10 years.
The agreement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced on Tuesday, charges that the company knowingly sold, offered for sale, and distributed about 1,200 of the recalled products from March 2014 through October 2019.
The products were sold in TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods stores as well as online. The agency said federal law prohibits the sale, offer for sale or distribution of a consumer product that has been recalled.
In 2019, TJX and and the CPSC had jointly announced that the retail operator had sold these recalled products and that it had subsequently found three additional recalled products in its inventory.
TJX, in addition to paying the fine, said it will institute a program to ensure that it complies with the Consumer Product Safety Act. At the same time, TJX said the settlement does not constitute an admission by the company, nor a determination by the CPSC, that it knowingly violated the Safety Act.
